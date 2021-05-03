30-year-old labourer crushed to death by train in south Kashmir's Kakapora

A 30-year-old man, working as labourer with IRCON, was crushed to death by a running train in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Abdul Majid Dar of Violoo Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag was crushed by the train near ’44 point’ in Kakapora Pulwama and died on the spot.

His body was taken to hospital for postmortem and after the completion of medico-legal formalities, body would be handed over to legal heirs for last rites, the officials said.

A police official told GNS that inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC have been initiated.