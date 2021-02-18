300 bunkers to come up at Karnah

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat Thursday convened a meeting of concerned officers and elected public representatives to review the proposal for construction of individual bunkers in the border areas of Karnah subdivision.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was informed that the government envisages a proposal for construction of individual bunkers in border areas of Kupwara district to the extent of Rs 20 crore.

He said that during the meeting, it was given out that 17 villages located near the Actual Line of Control had been prioritised for construction of these bunkers in Karnah sub division. These villages also include forward Jabdi, Amrooi, Saidpora and Hagitera.

The SDM informed that construction of 300 individual bunkers at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh per bunker is proposed by sub divisional administration.

He directed the concerned DDC and BDC members for identification of construction sites in consultation with PRIs so that the construction work of bunkers is started at an earliest.

Executive Engineer SSD Tangdar, Tehsildar Karnah, BDOs of Tangdar and Teetwal, besides the DC Karnah and concerned BDC members attended the meeting.