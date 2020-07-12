300 Domicile certificates issued in Kishtwar

As many as 300 domicile certificates were issued by tehsill office Bunjwah in village Patnazi of tehsil Bunjwah in Kishtwar district.

The certificates were issued among the residents of the village in a domicile certificate issuance camp.

As per officials, tehsil office Bunjwah had received more than 325 domicile applications, of which 300 were disposed and domicile certificates were issued among residents of the revenue village Patnazi.

During the camp, all officials and non-official staff of tehsil Bunjwah including naib tehsildars, patwaries, field functionaries of revenue department assisted in issuance of the certificate.