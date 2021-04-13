3000 apply for 100 vacancies during Zojila Tunnel recruitment

Over 3000 aspirants took part in a recruitment rally on Tuesday to fill 100 vacancies in Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the construction company responsible for the construction of Zojila Tunnel being constructed along the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The recruitment rally was held at Nilgrath area of Sonamarg in which a large number of unemployed youth from across Ganderbal district participated.

Locals said that this was the first time any recruitment rally was held by any construction company here.

They said there were two tunnels including Z-Morh Tunnel and Zojila Tunnel coming up along the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, a senior official of the MEIL construction company said that the recruitment rally was held for around 100 vacancies including drivers and helpers.