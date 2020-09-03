31,627 passports issued since January this year

The Passport Seva Kendra has issued over thirty thousand passports this year while clearing pendency of the last two years.

Giving month wise break-up, Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, BB Nagar said till August end, 31,627 passports have been issued while 202 were pending for verification by the police.

He said efforts were also underway to start a process to issue passport to applicant in less than a week. “Around 20,000 passports which were pending for the last two years have been issued,” said Nagar.

He said 230 passports of 2018 and 915 of 2019 were pending as police has not issued clearance certificates to the applicants so far. “They are pending for minor requirements,” he said.

The Passport Officer said three of senior employees of his department were involved in verification of the applications and other requirement. “They call applicant to clear things and expedite the process, besides getting things cleared from agencies involved in the verification,” he said.

Nagar, who remains available in his offices for the applicants facing any problem, said his aim was to help and issue passport in minimum period of time. “I exercised my powers and issued passport to people who went for HajJ during last three years,” he said. I’m here to help applicants, not to create problems for them.”

Nagar said his office had written to Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking to make process of acquiring passport hassle free. “The Ministry has agreed,” he said adding, he was in constant touch with the office of Additional Director General, Criminal Investigation Department to make verification process more prompt and hassle free. “We want this process to go online so that applicants can get passport in less than a week.”

The Passport Officer also appealed general public to adhere to COVID19 SOPs while visiting Passport Seva Kendra Srinagar, on the date of appointment.

These SOPs, he said, include download and install Aarogya Setu app as per the notifications issued by government of India, compulsory wearing of masks, wearing hand gloves, keeping hand sanitizer along while visiting the office, maintaining physical and social distance while entering the office.

“The general public is requested not to visit Passport Office Srinagar for any inquiry related to passport or any miscellaneous services,”he said, adding in case of any inquiry people can contact on: 0194-2500375 or 2500374.

He said while most of the offices remained closed during the COVID19 pandemic, the Srinagar Passport Office remained open for the employees.