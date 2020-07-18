3192 registrations made under PM-SYM scheme in Kulgam

As many as 3192 registrations have been made under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) scheme, revealed district administration Kulgam on Saturday.

The information was given out in a meeting chaired by District Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat held to review the progress made under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held on progress and of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Mandhan Yojana (PM-LVMY) schemes, besides the target and achievements made were also discussed.

“3192 registrations have been made under the PM-SYM scheme,” the DC was informed.

The DC fixed targets to all line departments for registration of their unorganised workers under both the schemes within a time frame of one week, so that they can avail the benefits under the cover of these schemes.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, JD Planning, Deputy Director Employment Kulgam, ALC and officers from line departments.