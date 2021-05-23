32 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,545

At least 32 more persons succumbed to COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir taking the toll to 3,545, officials said on Sunday.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials, reported that 24 of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu, mostly at GMC Jammu, while eight deaths were reported in Kashmir.

Of the overall toll, 1,215 fatalities have been reported in the ongoing month of May alone.

Among other fresh victims, the officials told GNS that a 42-year-old from Shivpora area of Srinagar died at SHMS hospital, twelve days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from GMC Neelipora Magam died at GMC Baramulla, two days after he was admitted there.

Another north Kashmir resident, an 80-year-old man from Khawjabagh Baramulla died at COVID-19 center set up at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, four days he was admitted there, officials said.

In south Kashmir, a 48-year-old man from Hassanpora Arwani Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital while another 75-year-old woman from Ashijipora died at GMC Anantnag, they said.

In Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Lasjan died at a tertiary care hospital, four days after she was admitted there. Besides, a 70-year-old from Khanyar died at a hospital, officials said.

A 60-year-old man from Gonipora Handwara died at JLM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, six days after he was admitted there.