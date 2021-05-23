Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:03 PM

32 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,545

Of the overall toll, 1,215 fatalities have been reported in the ongoing month of May alone.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:03 PM
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

At least 32 more persons succumbed to COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir taking the toll to 3,545, officials said on Sunday.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials, reported that 24 of the fresh fatalities were reported from Jammu, mostly at GMC Jammu, while eight deaths were reported in Kashmir.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Security forces fire gunshots, launch searches in Pulwama orchard after 'suspicious movement'

Community hall converted into COVID Care centre in Srinagar's Barbar Shah area. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

590 COVID-19 Care beds coming up in Pulwama in next week

GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq, Omar condole demises

Of the overall toll, 1,215 fatalities have been reported in the ongoing month of May alone.

Among other fresh victims, the officials told GNS that a 42-year-old from Shivpora area of Srinagar died at SHMS hospital, twelve days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from GMC Neelipora Magam died at GMC Baramulla, two days after he was admitted there.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Security forces fire gunshots, launch searches in Pulwama orchard after 'suspicious movement'

Community hall converted into COVID Care centre in Srinagar's Barbar Shah area. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

590 COVID-19 Care beds coming up in Pulwama in next week

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

Image for representational purpose only [File]

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 166.4mn

Another north Kashmir resident, an 80-year-old man from Khawjabagh Baramulla died at COVID-19 center set up at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, four days he was admitted there, officials said.

In south Kashmir, a 48-year-old man from Hassanpora Arwani Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital while another 75-year-old woman from Ashijipora died at GMC Anantnag, they said.

In Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Lasjan died at a tertiary care hospital, four days after she was admitted there. Besides, a 70-year-old from Khanyar died at a hospital, officials said.

A 60-year-old man from Gonipora Handwara died at JLM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, six days after he was admitted there.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News