32nd National Road Safety month kick starts across all districts of Kashmir

To build awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents, a month-long 32nd National Road Safety, 2021 awareness drive themed ‘Sadak Surakhsha Jeevan Raksha’ was today launched across all the districts of Kashmir.

The month long programme that commenced today is scheduled to culminate on February 17.

At Budgam: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, who is also Chairman, District Regional Transport Authority today kick started a month long road safety programme during an impressive ceremony here.

He urged the general public to follow all precautions, preventions and safety measures while executing any journey or during driving.

Later a rally participated by Drivers/ Pillion riders, conductors and large gathering of common people was taken out from District Headquarters to ARTO office through main road carrying placards/ Banners depicting and demonstrating all precautionary signs and measures relating to road safety.

At Ganderbal: The DC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal flagged- off an awareness rally from Mini Secretariat Ganderbal with an aim to sensitize people about the importance of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

The DC on the occasion said that the aim of celebrating the month is to sensitize the people especially the drivers about road safety so that people drive sensibly on roads and follow traffic norms so that accidents are minimized.

It was informed that to stimulate community involvement in promoting road safety awareness and to disseminate information about traffic rules awareness camps, medical camps for drivers, awareness rallies, Painting and slogan making competition will be organised during the month-long program.

At Pulwama: The DDC Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer inaugurated Road Safety month by flagging off a Car Rally at the new bus stand Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC welcomed all participants for attending the programme and said the aim of programme is to sensitize the people about traffic rules. He stressed upon the participants to obey the traffic rules and regulations and become the ambassadors for spreading the slogan of road safety to save precious lives.

At Baramulla: DC Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today flagged off a rally of vehicles from Dak Bungalow to formally kick-start the month long Road safety programme.

On the occasion, DC administered a pledge taken by the driver fraternity wherein they affirmed that they shall obey the traffic rules and regulations for averting losses to human lives and property.

At Bandipora: DC Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad inaugurated the Road Safety Month by flagging off a car rally from Mini secretariat to Bandipora Town Square, here.

Scores of Sumo drivers carrying placards with slogans appealing people to follow road safety measures to avoid accidents participated in the car rally to create awareness about road rules.

On the occasion DC Bandipora said that the aim of the programme is to inculcate traffic awareness among motorists, commuters, pedestrians including college and school goers and to make them aware about safety measures to be taken while on road.

At Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today said that enforcement of traffic regulations and awareness regarding road safety measures is a prerequisite for preventing fatal road accidents.

He made these comments while inaugurating a rally of students from ARTO Office Kulgam to Chattabal crossing on the occasion of celebration of National Road Safety Month 2021 being observed from January 18 to February 17, 2021.

At Kupwara: ADC, Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone flagged off a Vehicle Rally carrying slogans highlighting traffic rules to observe Road Safety Month here.

The ADC appealed to the drivers to adhere to traffic rules while driving for their own and others’ safety. He said that the objective of conducting the awareness programme is to highlight the role and responsibilities of the drivers for safe driving.

At Shopian: To stimulate community involvement in promoting National road safety awareness and to disseminate information about traffic rules Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Shopian, Muzam Ali flagged off a transport rally from here to celebrate the Road Safety month.

The ARTO on the occasion emphasized on the importance of road safety and need to disseminate the information about safety among the public and motor vehicle users especially youth.