32nd Police Public Mela held, raffle draw results announced

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that “Police Public Mela is organized in remembrance of officers and police personnel—who laid down their lives in the line of fire.

In a statement issued here, the Police spokesperson said that due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the 32nd Police Public Mela which is annually organized under the aegis of Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) could not be organized, however, the main attraction of every such as Melas, the Raffle Draw, was held in the lawns of Police Headquarters (PHQ) Srinagar here today while adhering to COVID-19 advisories and all necessary health protocols.

The raffle draw was held in the presence of the Director-General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, Chairperson PWWA Dr. Rubinder Kaur, ADGsP A. K. Choudhary, S. J. M. Gillani, A. G. Mir, IGsP M K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Gareeb Dass, Alok Kumar, senior PWWA members, invited guests, wards of Police martyrs, deceased and serving personnel, a galaxy of senior police officers and PHQ staff. The DGP J&K congratulated chairperson, PWWA, PWWA members, ADGP Headquarters A. G. Mir, AIG Welfare Manoj Pandith and staff of welfare section for meticulously organizing the raffle draw function. The DGP congratulated today’s lucky winners and added that due to the prevailing circumstances of coronavirus we had to restrict the people’s participation in today’s event.

The DGP said this raffle draw was held taking into consideration people’s long wait and popularity of the raffle draw part of Police Public Mela while observing all the health protocols in view of COVID19.

The DGP hailed wards of slain police men, deceased and serving Police personnel who were specially invited to participate in the event. He thanked media persons for covering the event and also participating in the raffle draw event. He also congratulated the police personnel who were engaged in organizing today’s function. SSP Mubassir Latifi along with DySP Sandeep Kour, DySP Mohsina Sebtain, and DySP Farah Nishat conducted the raffle draw.

The results of the raffle draw are: 1st Prize (Car Maruti Ciaz) A-24752, B-15669, C-92692, D-21748, E-42918, F-84479, G-19638. 2nd Prize (Car Wagon-R) A-04670, B-75386, C-56345, D-31784, E-28051, F-66600, G-65214. 3rd Prize (Car Alto 800) A-91834, B-10464, C-47102, D-20087, E-68525, F-74341, G-08303. 4th Prize (TVS Scooty Jupiter) A-98988, B-42464, C-58126, D-75577, E-29132, F-61787, G-36645.

5th Prize (Motor Cycle TVS Sport 100cc) A-26277, B-59360, C-85173, D-71076, E-55034, F-45293, G-52386. 6th Prize (Mi Full HD smart LED 55?) A-04004, B-16270, C-55039, D-28683, E-02149, F-12738, G-22838. 7th Prize (Voltas High Wall Split AC) A-71499, B-15963, C-69709, D-96839, E-07240, F-77845, G-67332. 8th Prize (Lapto HP) A-85520, B-43650, C-04396, D-18677, E-13374, F-19513, G-63024. 9th Prize (LG Convection Oven) A-65468, B-96759, C-99433, D-63158, E-50847, F-10229, G-00183. 10th Prize (Samsung Refrigerator) A-45299, B-38349, C-39696, D-01655, E-28395, F-18017, G-30928. 11th Prize (Rs.5000) A-57833, B-46913, C-47737, D-29106, E-53121, F-86204, G-97375.

12th Prize (Rs.1000) last four digits 7412, 13th Prize (Rs.500) last three digits 817 and 14th Prize (Rs.200) last two digits 59.