33 violators fined, 38 vehicles challaned, 7 vehicles seized in Bandipora, Kulgam for violation of govt orders

38 vehicles were challaned, seven vehicles seized and 18 violators fined for defying government orders in Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

In a statement, police said that 18 violators were also fined for not wearing masks in different areas of Bandipora and fine amount of Rs 1800 was collected from them.

It further claimed to have collected a fine amount of Rs 3000 from 15 violators for defying the government orders by not wearing masks in Kulgam.

Police have once again requested the general public to follow the directions issued by government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, those who are found violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly.