Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 14, 2021, 12:30 PM

34 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K take toll past 3,000

The fresh victims include a 39-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar, who died at SKIMS Soura where she was referred from JLNM today.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 14, 2021, 12:30 PM
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar's Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar’s Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

At least 34 persons, including a 39-year-old woman, succumbed to COVID-19 since last evening so far, taking the fatality count to 3001, officials said on Friday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that 18 of the fresh fatalities were reported at GMC Jammu while sixteen persons died at various hospitals and make-shift facilities for COVID-19 management in Kashmir valley.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File/Aman Farooq]

'97% inoculated': Shopian leads in COVID-19 vaccination for 45-plus category

Representational Image

JKPCC grieved over senior party leader's demise

A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

55 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,356 fresh cases in J&K

Among others, the victims include a 60-year-old man from Gogoo Humhama in central Kashmir’s Budgam who died at SKIMS Bemina, 11 days after he was admitted to SKIMS Bemina, officials said.

They said a 65-year-old woman Nowgam Srinagar died three days after she was admitted to the SKIMS Bemina facility.

A 56-year-old man from Chake Badernath Pulwama died at SKIMS Soura, soon after he was admitted, they said.

Latest News
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File/Aman Farooq]

'97% inoculated': Shopian leads in COVID-19 vaccination for 45-plus category

Representational Image

JKPCC grieved over senior party leader's demise

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [File/ ANI]

India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4000 fresh fatalities

A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

55 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,356 fresh cases in J&K

The fresh victims also include a 39-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar, who as per officials died at SKIMS Soura where she was referred from JLNM today.

A 90-year-old man from Lar Ganderbal died three days after he was admitted to the SKIMS Soura.

A 50-year-old man from Ladhoo Pampore died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, they said.

Among others, three patients died at a facility set up at Indoor Stadium Baramulla- a 70-year-old from Nowgam Kandi Sangrama Baramulla, 57-year-old from Kanispora Baramulla and 75-year-old woman from Sherwani Colony Baramulla, officials said.

Besides, two patients died at GMC Anantnag –85-year-old from Srangsoo Ashmuqam, 70-year-old man from Khanbal.

Also, a 52-year-old man from Wudhpora Handwara died at SDH Kupwara, 70-year-old from Buran Pattan died at SDH Sopore, a 56-year-old man from Barzulla died at SKIMS Soura four days after he was admitted, a 50-year-old man from Batmaloo died at SMHS and a 70-year-old man from Katapora died ten days after he was admitted to SMHS, officials added.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News