34 new COVID19 cases in Budgam

Central Kashmir’s Budgam district witnessed 34 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 306.

All shops, commercial establishments were closed and public transport off the roads in Budgam on Thursday after the district administration ordered five days of lockdown.

District Magistrate Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza issued an order that all shops, business establishments in Char-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Magam, Narbal, Beerwah, Chattergam, Nagam, Khansahib need to be closed from 16th to 20th of this month.

Mirza also mentioned that public transport won’t be allowed to run these days.