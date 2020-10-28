35 flights with 3,277 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 156 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 35 domestic flights with 3,277 passengers on board Wednesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. Besides, an international evacuation flight with 69 passengers on board arrived at Srinagar airport, under Vande Bharat Mission.

A statement said a total of 1,245 passengers aboard 15 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 20 domestic flights with about 2032 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport.

Pertinently, Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,470 domestic flights with 149,875 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 2,396 domestic flights with 3,21,176 passengers since May 25 till date.

Till date the government has brought back about 3,875 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.