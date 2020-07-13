35 to 40 foreign, 17 local militants active in north Kashmir: DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), north Kashmir, Sulaiman Chowdry on Monday said the three militants who were killed in Sopore town were planning a major strike.

While addressing media at Sopore, the DIG described the killings as “major success” saying a “major threat has been averted after killing of these militants.”

While addressing media at Sopore, the DIG north Kashmir said that the arms and ammunition recovered from the slain militants suggested they were “preparing to carry a major strike somewhere in the north Kashmir.”

Three militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiaba outfit were killed during a daylong gunfight with security forces at Reban village of Sopore on Sunday.

The police identified two of the slain militants as Usman Bhai and Saifullah – both residents of Pakistan, while third slain militant has not been identified so far.

“The slain identified militants were active since two years and one among them, Usman Bhai, was involved in the Model Town Sopore attack, which left a CRPF personal and a civilian dead,” said the DIG.

To a question about number of militants active across north Kashmir, the DIG said around 35 to 40 foreign militants were operating in north Kashmir, while 17 locals militants were also active.

The DIG said Pakistan has been “desperately trying to push militants (across the Line of Control) and create a narrative that all is not well after the abrogation of Article 370.”

“Attempts were made to target fruit merchants and some outsiders. However Pakistan failed in its endeavor,” said the DIG. “This year alone there have been 28 ceasefire violations in north Kashmir. The rise in ceasefire violations is clear indication that Pakistan wants to infiltrate as many militants as possible by providing them cover of ceasefire violation,” said the DIG.

He said the graph of local youths joining militancy has decreased. “This year around 11 locals joined militant ranks while four of them have been already arrested. In Sopore, four local youth joined militancy this year. Three of them had been already neutralized,” the DIG said.

Commander, army’s 5 sector, Vivek Narang, who was accompanying the DIG, said the synergy between police and security forces was good.

“It is because of this synergy we have had successful operations against the militants,” he said.

He said Pakistan has been trying to change narrative across Kashmir in its favour especially post abrogation of Article 370.

“However, there have been no takers for such a narrative in Kashmir,” Narang said.

He said there were reports of 250 to 300 militants waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into Kashmir.

“However, army is alert to foil such designs,” he said.