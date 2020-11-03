Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:52 PM

36 flights carrying 3,774 passengers arrive in J&K

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:52 PM
Representational Pic

On day 162 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 36 domestic flights with 3,774 passengers on board Tuesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 1,409 passengers aboard 14 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 22 domestic flights with about 2,365 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport.

Trending News

Relief for twin Shopian villages after 3 decades

End exploitation of daily-rated workers: Apni Party

NC functionaries participate in Fateh Khwani of Nasir Khan

New laws detrimental to J&K identity: Hakeem Yaseen

Pertinently, the statement said, the Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,556 domestic flights with 158,361 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 2,523 domestic flights with 335,739 passengers since May 25 till date.

The statement said till date the government has brought back about 3,875 passengers from various countries to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Related News