36 flights carrying 3,774 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 162 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 36 domestic flights with 3,774 passengers on board Tuesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 1,409 passengers aboard 14 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 22 domestic flights with about 2,365 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar airport.

Pertinently, the statement said, the Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 1,556 domestic flights with 158,361 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 2,523 domestic flights with 335,739 passengers since May 25 till date.

The statement said till date the government has brought back about 3,875 passengers from various countries to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.