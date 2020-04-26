376 students evacuated from Rajasthan reaching Kashmir today

A group of 376 students who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, have been evacuated and will arrive in Valley on Monday.

The students left Kota this morning in 14 J&K SRTC buses which were arranged by J&K administration.

“We are around 376 students and are travelling in 14 buses arranged by J&K government,” said Adil, one of the students evacuated from Kota.

Most of the students evacuated on Sunday were enrolled in ALLEN Career Institute, Kota and getting coaching for different competitive exams.

Principal Secretary RohitKansal, who is also the government spokesman confirmed the evacuation of the students and said they were “working hard” to facilitate all who were stranded outside J&K.

“The students from J&K stuck in Kota area of Rajasthan will be brought home on Monday. All arrangements are finalized,” he said.

Meanwhile, around 1,200 families from Kashmir stranded at many places in Goa due to the ongoing COVID19 lockdown urged the J&K administration to evacuate them.

The families include traders, shopkeepers and other Kashmiris who have set-up their businesses in Goa. Most of them are stranded at Candolim, Bagh and other places in the coastal state.

“We are facing problems in getting food for our kids as we are not allowed to move out. Situation has become bad for all of us,” a resident of Srinagar stranded in Goa said, in an email to Greater Kashmir.

The residents appealed to the J&K administration to make special arrangements for them so that they were allowed to travel to Kashmir.

Many stranded family members said they had booked air tickets for March 24 but got stuck in Goa due to the lockdown.

Greater Kashmir also received distress emails from Kashmiri students, labourers and businessmen stuck in Uttarakhand.

“Over 200 people are stranded here for the last 40 days and it is very difficult to stay here amid the prevailing situation. We are running out of resources, which is taking toll on our mental health,” said Abrar, in an email to this newspaper.

“We are suffering from depression and anxiety. We tried to reach various helpline numbers provided by J&K administration but there is no response from the other side,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PandurangKondbarao Pole said the decision about evacuation of the stranded families will be taken after May 3 in accordance with the guidelines.

“Whatever will be admissible will be done. Nothing has been decided as of now,” he said.