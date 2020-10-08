Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 8, 2020, 8:18 PM

38 travelers among 696 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 81793

1336 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals
38 travelers were among 696 new novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 81793.

Among the cases, 276 were from Jammu Division and 420 from Kashmir Valley, officials told GNS.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, they said Srinagar reported 186, Budgam 52, Baramulla 71, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 7, Shopian 4, Jammu 89, Rajouri 34, Udhampur 17, Doda 10, Kathua 43, Poonch 47, Samba 11, Ramban 8, Kishtwar 15 and Reasi 2.

Moreover, they said, 1336 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals— 961 from Jammu Division and 375 from Kashmir Valley.

