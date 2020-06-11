Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 11:56 PM

39 COVID19 patients recover at Sopore hospital

At least 39 COVID patients who were admitted to the Sub-District Hospital here were discharged on Thursday after their full recovery from the disease.

The nodal officer, Sopore, Dr Rudiyana said the patients were discharged after their repeated samples tested negative for the infection.

“It was a satisfying moment for the entire staff of the hospital,” the doctor said. She said the persons have been advised to go into home quarantine for the next 14 days.

The patients discharged belonged to different areas of Baramulla district. Dr Rudiyana said among 21 of the patients were men, 15 were females and three were minor children.

According to the doctor 88 COVID19 positive patients were still admitted to the hospital.

