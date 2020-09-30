Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 11:25 PM

3rd Block Diwas, Youm-e-Block programme observed across Kashmir

The 3rd Block Diwas, Youm-e -Block, a part of ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme was today observed across all the districts of Kashmir division, during which concerned District Development Commissioners (DDC’s) and other officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Block Diwas was observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.

The DDC’s on the occasion highlighted the objectives of the Jan Abhiyan, Jan Sunwayi, Dehi Taraqiyaati and Poshan Abhiyan programmes  informing the public that these grand public campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues. Several functions in this regard were held across districts of Kashmir division, including Shopian, Kulgam, and Baramulla.

