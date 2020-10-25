3rd buyer-seller meet conducted successfully: Director Horticulture

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat today said that the 3rd Buyer-Seller meet was today conducted successfully. He said the event was organised for the benefit of growers/orchardists under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Scheme”, here.

The event was attended by fruit growers from across all districts of Kashmir. Maximum exhibits/stalls of dry and fresh fruits were installed and value added products were also displayed in the event to boost the home scale processing of horticulture produce.

Addressing the gathering of orchardists, the Director elaborated the benefits of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) which was recently approved by the Government of India and informed fruit growers to contact their concerned Chief Horticulture Officer and Horticulture Development Officer for registration.

He said this will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and it will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K.