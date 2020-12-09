3rd national level Sufiyat conference concludes

Khwaja Farooq Renzushah, Chairman Kashmir Society while speaking at the concluding ceremony of third National Level ‘Sufiyat Conference 700 years roots in Kashmir’, has emphasised on the revival of sufi tradition of Kashmir.

According to a statement, the conference was organized in collaboration with District Administration Srinagar. Renzushah complimented participants on the “extraordinary success of the series of these conferences which witnessed huge participation of PhD Scholars and learned personalities of the valley.” He said that these conferences on Revival of 700 years of Sufiyat have rightly scripted new History in the field of Sufi literature in Kashmir.

“Kashmir Society International, which is in MOU with Kashmir University had honour to present at First National Level conference on 11 November 2020, 111 high valued books on Tasawuf. Similarly, at 2nd National level sufiyat conference, 51 Books on Tasawuf were scripted,” the statement reads.

On the occasion awards, honourary certificates were conferred to authors, ulemas, mirwaizs, sajadahnisheens of Aitqaad. The fresh books on tasawuf were released at the concluding ceremony also.

Various youth groups presented their programmes and recited Naats on the occasion, the statement said.