3rd national level Sufiyat conference held in Srinagar

The third National Level Sufiyat Conference, ‘Sufism-700 years roots in Kashmir’, was inaugurated by chairman Kashmir Society International, Khwaja Farooq Renzushah in Srinagar.

According to a statement, while delivering keynote address Renzushah complimented all the participants “on the extraordinary success of the series of these national level conferences which have rightly scripted new history in the field of Sufi literature in Kashmir.”

He said that Kashmir Society International which is in MOU with Kashmir University “had honour to present at the first national level conference on 11 November 2020 occasion 111 high valued books on Tasawuf. Similarly, at the 2nd National level Sufiyat conference, 51 Books on Tasawuf were scripted.”

In todays function awards and honourary certificates were conferred to authors, Ulemas, Mirwaizs and Sajadah Nisheens of Aitqaad. New books on tasawuf were also released on the occasion.

In the concluding address Renzushah announced that 13 days International Conference on the same topic will be held in Kashmir in near future.