4 anti-CAA protesters booked under NSA

The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against four people arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Aligarh.

These people were arrested in February while the law was imposed on them on Saturday.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. said that the NSA order was handed over to the four in jail.

The four have been identified as Imran, Anwar, Sabir and Fahimmuddin.

They are presently in jail and their bail application is pending before a sessions court.

Some others arrested in the case were granted bail recently.

“The district administration has decided to charge the four under the NSA since there were inputs suggesting that if they came out on bail they would pose a threat to peace,” the SSP said.

The four were arrested for their alleged role in the violence on February 23 when clashes had taken place between police and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters in the old city area in which at least five people were injured, two of them critically.