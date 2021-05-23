4 arrested, 1182 fined for lockdown violations: Police

Four persons were arrested under two FIRs while a fine of Rs 1,50,190 was realized from 1182 people for violating the lockdown guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir, Police said Sunday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that continuing its efforts to curb the outbreak of second wave of coronavirus, Police had enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious coronavirus.

It said that Police had also enhanced the efforts to implement the COVID-19 guidelines, SOPs and restrictions strictly throughout Kashmir and a slew of measures including restrictions under Section 144 had been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19.