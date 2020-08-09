4 BJP workers resign from party in Budgam

Hours after a 38-year-old BJP worker was attacked during his morning walk here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, four BJP party workers announced their resignation from the party on Sunday.

Official sources, confirming the reports about the resignations, said that four BJP party workers from Budgam office forwarded their letter of resignation to SSP Budgam and District President Budgam BJP.

Official sources identified the resignees as Humhama’s Sameer Ahmad who worked as office sectary BJP Budgam, Wali Mohammed Bhat of Charar-i-Sharief who was acting as constituency president Charar-i- Sharief, Avtar Krishan Gunju who worked as general sectary BJP Budgam and was a resident of Sepdan Budgam and Imtiyaz Parray who worked as district general secretary Morcha.

“I personally think that I have not harmed any person. If by chance you are hurt, kindle forgive,” writes Sameer Ahmad, one of the BJP resignees.

Budgam’s BJP president Aga Syed Mohsin while talking to Greater Kashmir confirmed about the letters of resignations he received from the four on Sunday.

“It is a matter of concern that our workers are without security,” he said. He added that his co-workers resigned because of security issue and improper accommodation being provided at Humhama.

“The district administration has failed to provide security to our workers. We have already provided a list of 65 workers who require security, out of which 14 workers have been provided with the security,” he added.

Earlier, three BJP workers had resigned from the party post 370 abrogation anniversary.