4 coaching centres sealed for 'violations'

The officials of Baramulla district administration Thursday inspected 64 coaching centres across the district and sealed four of them for violating norms set by the administration.

An official said that an amount of Rs 12,000 was also realised from the “violators”.

He said that two coaching centres each were sealed at Baramulla and Tangmarg areas of the district. The drive has been started by the Baramulla district administration to ensure all coaching centres operating in the district follow the norms set by the government.