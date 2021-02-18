Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:25 PM

4 coaching centres sealed for 'violations'

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:25 PM
File Photo

The officials of Baramulla district administration Thursday inspected 64 coaching centres across the district and sealed four of them for violating norms set by the administration.

An official said that an amount of Rs 12,000 was also realised from the “violators”.

Trending News

Anantnag college students demand daily offline classes instead of once-a-week class

Representational Photo

Bootlegger arrested in Sopore, drug peddler booked under PSA in Ganderbal: Police

Greater Kashmir

Lack of parking slots trouble Shopian residents

Hasty decision on school reopening can prove fatal: JKCSF

He said that two coaching centres each were sealed at Baramulla and Tangmarg areas of the district. The drive has been started by the Baramulla district administration to ensure all coaching centres operating in the district follow the norms set by the government.

Related News