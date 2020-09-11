4-day prog on remote schooling concludes

FICCI ARISE (Alliance for Re-imagining School Education), in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha and UNICEF organized a four-day masterclasses series on “Remote Schooling” for teachers of J&K government schools, a statement said.

It said the resource persons were a team of experts from “I Am A Teacher (IAAT)” who delivered specialized masterclasses through online medium to over 250 teachers, in a series of interactive sessions on September 2, 4, 7 and 9.

The statement said the masterclasses focused on building parental involvement and student wellbeing, creating lesson plans for remote learning, managing student engagement online and designing online assessments.

The statement said at the valedictory session, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha J&K, Arun Manhas said that COVID19 has thrown an unprecedented challenge before the teaching community, but the teachers have taken up this challenge bravely and ensured that the children were learning despite the odds.

Irfan Guju, Chairman, FICCI, J&K State Council and Managing Director, IA Multi Venture Pvt Ltd also attended the programme .

“The pandemic has completely changed the landscape of education globally. We are hopeful these masterclasses will act as a catalyst between government and private efforts, which is also the genesis of FICCI as an industry body,” he said. The participating teachers said they were delighted to be a part of the initiative and would like to see more such programmes in the future.