4 die of COVID19, 234 test positive in J&K

Four persons died of COVID19 while 234 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

With the fresh deaths, the overall death tally due to SARS-CoV-2 in J&K has reached 1879 while the persons testing positive for the coronavirus has mounted to 1,20,527, they said.

Kashmir and Jammu divisions reported two deaths each, the official said.

They said of the fresh cases, 131 were from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 69 cases, followed by 65 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3088 while 11,556 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.