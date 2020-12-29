Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 1:10 AM

4 die of COVID19, 234 test positive in J&K

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 30, 2020, 1:10 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Four persons died of COVID19 while 234 tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

With the fresh deaths, the overall death tally due to SARS-CoV-2 in J&K has reached 1879 while the persons testing positive for the coronavirus has mounted to 1,20,527, they said.

Trending News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

Koul condemns killing of Goldsmith

PAGD should come out with roadmap before people: Basharat

Kashmir and Jammu divisions reported two deaths each, the official said.

They said of the fresh cases, 131 were from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 69 cases, followed by 65 in Jammu district.

Latest News

SKICC employees given send off

Fresh inquiry rules out 'negligence' caused Muddasir Ali's death

2020: The year of new experiments in J&K politics

2020: When pandemic kept healthcare on the watch

The number of active cases has dropped to 3088 while 11,556 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Related News