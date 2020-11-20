4 die of COVID19, 661 test positive

Four persons died of COVID19 while another 661 tested positive in the 24 hours preceding Friday afternoon.

The official bulletin on COVID19 said that 26,934 COVID19 tests were carried out across J&K between Thursday and Friday. Of these, 661 were found to be positive. Of the positive cases, 408 were from Kashmir division and 253 from Jammu division. With these cases, the COVID19 tally reached 1,05,376.

Two casualties each were recorded from Kashmir and Jammu divisions. A 65-year-old woman from Shahlaal area of Kupwara district passed away on Friday at GMC Baramulla. She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, a doctor at the medical college said.

A 67-year-old man from Bawan Anantnag, who was admitted at GMC Anantnag also passed away today.

The death toll in J&K reached 1622 of which 1072 have died in Kashmir division while 550 in Jammu division. Currently, 5678 patients are active and recuperating from the infection. The number is based on the confirmed cases of the viral disease.

The J&K government said 539 people recovered from the infection and tested negative today, the number of recovered cases reaching 98,076.The recovery percentage now is 93.07.