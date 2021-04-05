4 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Bandipora, Sopore

Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Anantnag, Bandipora&Sopore and recovered huge quantity of psychotropic and contraband substances from their possession.

In a statement police said that acting on a specific information, “officers at a checkpoint established at LalChowk area of Anantnag, intercepted one person with 50 bottles of Welcyrex who has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai resident of Poshkeeri. In an another action, on a specific input, the joint teams of PS Bijbehara and PS Anantnag along with Executive Magistrate raided the house of Sajad Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Arwani and seized 330 bottles of Welcyrex from his house.”

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. The whole operation was conducted under the supervision and directions of SSP Anantnag. He has assured that such operations will continue in future with same vigour and zeal by Police and drug peddlers will be dealt with heavy hand.

In Bandipora, “officers from PS Bandipora at a checkpoint established at KaloosaBandipora arrested one person along with large consignment of Charas and Clonzepam tablets. He has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul KahliqBhat resident of KaloosaBandipora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.43/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated. Similarly, Police in Sopore have arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint established at AchabalChowk and recovered 40 grams of charas and illicit liquor from his possession. He has been identified as Muhammad Altaf Lone son of Abdul Khaliq Lone resident of SaloosaAchabalSopore. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 84/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Sopore and investigation initiated,” the statement reads.