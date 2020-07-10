4 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Srinagar

Police on Friday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession in different operations in district Budgam and Srinagar.

In a statement Police said, officers at a checkpoint established near village Sugen in district Budgam intercepted a vehicle Alto K-10 bearing registration number JK04F-0634 with three persons onboard. They were identified as Javaid Ahmad Mir, Sameer Ahmad Wani and Ashiq Ahmad Sheikh all residents of Kulhama Breewah. During checking officers were able to recover 570 grams of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Khag where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

A case FIR No.57/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Khag and investigation has been taken up.

Similarly, Officers in the jurisdiction of PP Nehru Park intercepted a person identified as Umar Noor Sheikh resident of Sonwar Srinagar. On search, 90 grams of Charas has been recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PP Nehru Park where he remains in custody.

Case FIR No. 74/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station RM Bagh and investigation in the matter has been initiated.