'4 drug peddlers held in Sopore'

Police have arrested three drug peddlers in this north Kashmir town and recovered narcotic substance from their possession.

A police official said a naka was laid at Trumbgund crossing during which the drug peddlers were apprehended. The official identified the accused as Imtiyaz Ahmad Chopan and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar – both of Ringi village; Arshad Rashid Wani of Izzat Shah Colony and Faiz Farooq Janwari of Noorbagh. “At least 38 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from their possession,” said the official.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were supplying drugs among youth in the town, the official said.

He said a case (FIR No. 76/2020) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Tarzoo and investigation taken up.