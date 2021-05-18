4 gamblers arrested in Ganderbal

Ganderbal Police have arrested four gamblers from a gambling site and seized `14,670 stake money.

According to a press handout, “a police party from Police Post Shadipora under the supervision of DySPHqrsGanderbal raided a gambling site at LangiBaghWakura following an input about gambling activities and apprehended four gamblers. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Kambay, MohdYousufHajam and Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh all residents of WakuraGanderbal.”

Officers have seized stake money of `14,670/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 73/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation has been initiated.