4 gamblers arrested in Ganderbal

Ganderbal Police have arrested four gamblers from a gambling site and seized rupees 4400 stake money.

According to a statement, “a police party from Police Post Shadipora under the supervision of DySPHqrsGanderbal raided a gambling site at LatiGundRoshan following an input about gambling activities and apprehended four gamblers. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Lorihanji son of Ali Mohd, Mehraj-ud-Din Guru son of GhulamRasool Guru, GhulamQadir Dar son of GhulamRasool all residents of LatiGundRoshan and Fayaz Ahmad Guru son of MohdRamzan resident of LatiAuthkhuroo.”

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 4400 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 48/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation has been initiated.