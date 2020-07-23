4 gamblers arrested in Lassipora

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons found gambling at Lassiopra and also seized stake money from them.

In a statement, police said, “A police party from Police Station Litter raided a gambling site at SIDCO Lassipora following an input about gambling activities and apprehended four gamblers for gambling offences.

Officers have seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 15,000 from the accused. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Litter where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Litter and investigation has been initiated, police said. The added that the persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law.