4 gamblers held: Police

Police on Wednesday said it arrested four gamblers from a gambling site here and also seized the stake money.

A statement said a police party from police station Nigeen raided the gambling site at Meerak Shah Colony following an input about gambling activities and apprehended the four gamblers.

The statement said the officers also seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 3,900 from the gamblers.

“The gamblers were shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” said the statement, adding a case (FIR No.106/2020) has been registered in police station Nigeen and investigation has been initiated.

