4 habitations of Shadipora village declared red zones

Bandipora administration on Friday declared four habitations of Shadipora village in Bandipora district as ‘Red-Zones’ and their surrounding localities as ‘Buffer Zones’, after more persons tested positive to COVID-19 virus in these villages.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed issued the orders declaring New Colony, Dacca Mohalla, Main Market and Harkar Mohalla as Red Zones

The adjacent villages including Trigam, Gund-i-Khalil and Shahtulpora have been declared as buffer zones and restrictions have been imposed in these areas to restrict the movement of the people.

The DC said that it has become imperative to initiate restrictive measures under section 144 CrPC for immediate prevention of danger to human life, health and safety.

According to the directions passed by the district administration, there shall be no movement of any individual for any reason whatsoever permitted in and out of these villages however for any medical emergency, individuals can contact on round the clock Control Room on 01957-225024 or 01957-225323,” .

Mohammad Yousuf, Lecturer HSS Gadkhud shall be the Duty Magistrate for the area while Nisar Ahmad, lecturer, HSS Shadipora shall be administrator for these Red Zones for ensuring lock down restrictions and imposition of fines on COVID-19 SOP violators.

The DC Bandipora also directed the law enforcing agencies to implement the prohibitory orders in letter and spirit and warned of strict action against the violators of the order under section 188 IPC and other relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.