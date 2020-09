At least four persons including a mother-daughter duo were injured in an attack by stray dogs in Botingoo village of this north Kashmir town.

Reports said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Bhat Mohalla in Botingoo late on Monday night and attacked the four persons, leaving them injured. They were taken to Sub-District Hospital Sopore for treatment.

Locals said the rising population of stray dogs in the area has created panic and fear among the residents, forcing them to stay indoors.