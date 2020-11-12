4 injured in Bandipora road accident

Four persons were injured after a tractor they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Buthoo village of Bandipora district on Thursday.

An official said the incident happened when a tractor on way to Bandipora from Buthoo village skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

The road leading to Buthoo village in Bandipora is mountainous and has dangerous curves.

The official said the injured were shifted to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment where two of them were stated to be critical.

The critically-injured persons were shifted to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

“Others with minor injuries were discharged after providing basic treatment to them,” M S District Hospital Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Teeli told Greater Kashmir.

The critically injured persons were identified as Altaf Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Zamaan Khan of Chuntimulla village, and Muntazir Ahmad Baba, son of Muhammad Yousuf Baba of Ahamshrif while the other two injured are Altaf Ahmad Khan son of Muhammad Zaman Khan of Chuntimullah and Bilal Ahmad Reshi, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Nathpora.