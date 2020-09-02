Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:26 PM

4 militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Representational Pic
Police in Budgam along with 53 RR have arrested four militant associates in Pethkoot area of Beerwah Budgam linked to militant outfit LeT.

According to Police spokesperson, the arrested militant associates have been identified as  Shakil Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid  both residents of Pethkot Beerwah, Aqib Maqbool Khan son of Muhammad Maqbool Khan resident of Chedbug Budgam and  Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Asadullah Dar resident of Cherwani Charar-i-sharief.

As per the Police records they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the active militants operating in the area.

“Incriminating materials and ammunition including 24 rounds of AK-47, 05 detonators were recovered from their possession,” the statement claimed.

A case FIR No. 225/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Beerwah and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

