'4 militant associates arrested in Sopore'

Police on Wednesday said four militant associates were arrested from Sopore area of north Kashmir.

A statement said police along with army’s 52-RR and CRPF during cordon and search operation at Muqam Putkha and Chanpora Athoora areas arrested the associates.

The statement identified them as Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Qaiser Rehman Khan – all residents of Putkha and Suhail Ahmed Ganie of Chanpora, Athoora.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in case (FIR No. 48/2020) of police station Tarzoo which pertains to lobbing of grenade on police post, Putkha which was assigned to them by an active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiaba, Fayaz Ahmed War @ Umar and a Foreign terrorist @ Usman as a qualifying test to join ranks,” said the statement.

It said as per the police records, the associates were “involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of LeT operating in the area besides other unlawful activities.”