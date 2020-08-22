4 more injured in bear attack in Tral

Four more persons were injured when they were attacked by a bear in a village in this town of Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to locals, a bear appeared in Panzoo village this morning and attacked two persons including a child, injuring them critically.

Barely one hour later, the bear again attacked and injured two more persons in nearby Khasipora village.

All the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. On Friday, three persons from a single family were injured in an attack by bear in Sheerabad village of Tral. They are undergoing treatment at a Srinagar hospital.

Locals complained that despite repeated attacks by the wild animals, the Wildlife department has failed to take any measure to prevent such attacks.

They said the attacks have created panic among people who prefer to stay inside their houses, particularly in the villages which have reported the attacks recently.

An official said they were continuously trying to catch the wild animal.

“We have installed six cages at different locations and two teams have been deployed. Besides, a vehicle is continuously moving in the area to spot the bear,” said Iqbal Khursheed, Range Officer, Wildlife department.

He said owing to food scarcity, the wild animals come down in the residential area in search of the food these days.

“Since it is harvesting season, these animals come down from the forests frequently which then leads to the attacks,” he said.

In the past two months one person has been killed while 16 others were injured in the attacks by the wild animals here.