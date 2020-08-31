4 PDP leaders seek permission to meet Mehbooba Mufti

Four Peoples Democratic Party leaders Monday sought permission from Srinagar district authorities for meeting the party President Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention for more than one year.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the party leaders, Ghulam Nabi Lone, AR Veeri, Khurshid Alam and Aijaz Mir have asked to allow them for meeting Mehbooba.

“As you are aware PDP chief and ex-CM J&K Mehbooba Mufti has been jailed since August 2019 after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent bifurcation of J&K. Unfortunately the administration has not allowed us to meet her since then despite repeated attempts,” reads the letter. “Most of us continue being under illegal house arrest without any legal orders.”

Mehbooba was detained on August 5 and later booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) before she was shifted to her residence at Gupkar Road which was declared as a “sub-jail.”

The letter reads that Mehbooba has certain legal rights even as a political prisoner which cannot be violated or taken away.” Apart from legal and adequate medical facilities these also include visitations at least twice a week and I am sure these rights Ms Mufti is entitled to as per the constitution,” reads the letter.

The letter reads that one cannot stress enough the need to allow Mehbooba, a political leader “illegally detained and deliberately cut off from the public” since August 2019, access to her party members and well wishers. “I urge you to consider our request to allow us to meet her which is well within her rights as a political prisoner,” the letter said.