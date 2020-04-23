4 persons arrested for defying lockdown orders in Ganderbal

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for defying prohibitory orders in Kangan area of this for defying lockdown orders.

Sub divisional magistrate Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said the persons, travelling in a four wheeler were stopped near Kangan.

During checking it was known that they belong to Wayil-Wooder, the buffer zone.

The SDM said during the questioning it also came to fore that the passengers were carrying a travel permission given by the in charge at a police post.

The passes and the travelers were handed over to police station Kangan for further investigation, said the SDM.