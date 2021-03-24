4 persons arrested for molesting minor girl: Police

Four persons involved in the molestation of a minor girl at Chakloo village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were arrested, Police said Wednesday.

The family members of a 12-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Police Station Baramulla that their daughter was molested by some persons.

Following the complaint, Police constituted a team and arrested all the accused involved in the incident.

DSP Baramulla Gulzar Ahmad said, “The arrested persons include two minors.”

He said that action would also be taken against the person who uploaded the video of the victim, revealing her identity.