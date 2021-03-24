Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:15 PM

4 persons arrested for molesting minor girl: Police

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:15 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Four persons involved in the molestation of a minor girl at Chakloo village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were arrested, Police said Wednesday.

The family members of a 12-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Police Station Baramulla that their daughter was molested by some persons.

Trending News
File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

'Mehbooba Mufti to appear before ED on Thursday'

Flashfloods damage Handwara bridge, water seeps into many houses

Rocks skid off in Bandipora as incessant rains continue

Following the complaint, Police constituted a team and arrested all the accused involved in the incident.

DSP Baramulla Gulzar Ahmad said, “The arrested persons include two minors.”

He said that action would also be taken against the person who uploaded the video of the victim, revealing her identity.

Related News