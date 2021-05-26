Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 7:46 PM

40 COVID-19 deaths in J&K in 24 hours as toll crosses 3,700

3,037 new cases have been reported in J&K while 4,023 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease during the period taking the total recoveries to 2,31,265.
Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,037 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 1,948 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,089 in Jammu in the last 24 hours taking the infection tally to 2,788,59.

As for the 40 fresh fatalities, 19 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 21 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,702.

The overall death toll comprises 1,918 in Kashmir and 1,784 in Jammu.

There are a total of 43,892 active cases in J&K,- 26,168 in Kashmir and 17,724 in Jammu.

A total of 4,023 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,31,265.

