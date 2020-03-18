40 out of a total 41 samples from Kashmir test negative for Coronavirus: Director SKIMS

Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar on Wednesday said that out of a total 41 samples sent for testing, 40 have been found negative for coronavirus while the report of one person is still awaited.

Addressing a press conference at SKIMS Soura, Dr Ahangar said there was no need to panic. However, he said people need to take precautionary measures in view of the pandemic.

“We monitored every patient with a travel history and took their samples. A total of 41 samples were taken, 40 are negative while the report of one case is awaited,” he said, according to news agency KNT.

He said that SKIMS is now one of the 19 designated testing centers for carrying out the tests after it received approval from the National Institute of Virology.

“Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. We should refrain from touching our hands with eyes, nose and mouth after sneezing. It is advised to take plenty of hot or lukewarm water,” he said, according to the report.

Dr Ahangar also appealed to people to refrain from visiting hospitals, unless there was an emergency.