40 oxygen cylinders go missing in Kupwara COVID hospital, 3 staffers suspended

In a bizarre incident at least forty oxygen cylinders have gone missing from COVID designated hospital in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following which three employees were suspended.

An official at COVID hospital which is situated at Sub District Hospital Kupwara said that the development surfaced when oxygen cylinders were being taken to Srinagar for refilling but during counting it came to fore that the at least forty cylinders were missing which was immediately brought to the notice of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din after learning about missing of oxygen cylinders ordered enquiry into the matter to fix the responsibility and suspended three employees in charge of stores for oxygen cylinders.

Incharge Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani Dar while confirming to Greater Kashmir told that atleast forty oxygen cylinders were missing from store.

“The storekeepers were inquired about the missing oxygen cylinders but they could not come clear and satisfy the concerned officials following which they were suspended instantly for negligence of duties,” he added.

“A high level investigation team has been framed to ascertain the facts and hopefully in a weeks time it will come up with the report,” Dr Gani said.

Meanwhile Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that he has taken serious note of the incident.

“Employees if found guilty will be dealt sternly,” he added.