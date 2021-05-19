Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:28 AM

40 oxygen cylinders go missing in Kupwara COVID hospital, 3 staffers suspended

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:28 AM
Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]
Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

In a bizarre incident at least forty oxygen cylinders have gone missing from COVID designated hospital in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district following which three employees were suspended.

An official at COVID hospital which is situated at Sub District Hospital Kupwara said that the development surfaced when oxygen cylinders were being taken to Srinagar for refilling but during counting it came to fore that the at least forty cylinders were missing which was immediately brought to the notice of district administration.

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Bandipora-Gurez road opens for 2-way vehicular traffic

Advisor Baseer Khan reviews Covid management, meets various stakeholders

DGP J&K dedicates Operations Command vehicles for JKP personnel in Jammu

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din after learning about missing of oxygen cylinders ordered enquiry into the matter to fix the responsibility and suspended  three employees in charge of stores for oxygen cylinders.

Incharge Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani Dar while confirming to Greater Kashmir told that atleast forty oxygen cylinders were missing from store.

“The storekeepers were inquired about the missing oxygen cylinders but they could not come clear and satisfy the concerned officials following which they were suspended instantly for negligence of duties,” he added.

Latest News
Representational Image [Source: Frauke Riether from Pixabay]

Global record, India conducts 20 lakh tests in a day

Representational Image

J&K receives 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

New test detects Covid within 1 second

DGP J&K dedicates Operations Command vehicles for JKP personnel in Jammu

“A high level investigation team has been framed to ascertain the facts and hopefully in a weeks time it will come up with the report,” Dr Gani said.

Meanwhile Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that he has taken serious note of the incident.

“Employees if found guilty will be dealt sternly,” he added.

Related News