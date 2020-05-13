400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Around 400 people from Kashmir including 235 students stranded in Hyderabad for around two months are demanding their evacuation.

The stranded people said their survival in Hyderabad was getting difficult with each passing day due to increase in the daily temperature and shortage of resources.

“We are around 400 persons stuck in Hyderabad including 235 students and around 70 families. We are in a state of despair as J&K government has put our evacuation on back burner. There is no discussion about evacuation of people stranded in Hyderabad,” said Abrar, one of the stranded students.

He said they were desperately waiting for their evacuation, but no efforts are being made by the J&K administration in this regard.

“Please help us. All of us have completed our registration, but still no step is taken by government, which has left us in a mental trauma,” he said.

Another stranded Kashmiri said he had gone to Hyderabad in connection with the eye surgery of her niece and got stuck there due to the lockdown.

“I want to go to my home Srinagar along with my sister and niece. My niece had to undergo eye surgery so I stayed with her. The surgery was done in March and we booked tickets, but it got cancelled three times due to lockdown,” said Zahid, another stranded resident.

“We are facing hard time here and want to go back to our home. We humbly request to the government of India to look into this matter and help us to return to Kashmir,” he said.

Another group of students stranded at Hyderabad said they have completed their registration for return to Valley on website of Higher Education Department but were not yet informed about their evacuation till date.

“After the resumption of train services, it’s unclear whether we should wait for evacuation or we should arrange it on our own. Please help us to get evacuated from here,” said IbaadTanveer a student of Hyderabad University.