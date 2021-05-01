400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur celebrated across Kashmir

While complying the COVID-19 protocol religiously, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur was celebrated across Kashmir on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the occasion, Directorate of School Education Kashmir held a series of online essay writing, quiz competition, debate and seminar on the topic ‘Teaching and Sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’ in all 10 districts, to throw light on various facets of life and philosophy of the Guru.

During the online event 14208 students and 1880 teachers from 1999 different schools participated in these events.

Throwing light on the celebrations, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said that the divisional administration had devised a 16-day long calendar of activities to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and to spread the message of national integration by organising special programmes from May 1 to 16.